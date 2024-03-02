Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zen Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Zen Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd and Finolex Cables Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 March 2024.

Zen Technologies Ltd surged 5.00% to Rs 953.4 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 88 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40958 shares in the past one month.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd soared 5.00% to Rs 724.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5731 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94027 shares in the past one month.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd spiked 5.00% to Rs 2789.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 427 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd spurt 5.00% to Rs 81.94. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7339 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Finolex Cables Ltd advanced 4.98% to Rs 960.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2258 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12197 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

