Zensar Technologies wins digital transformation contract from Tesco IMS, UK

Zensar Technologies announced that it has been selected by Tesco Insurance and Money Services (Tesco IMS), a leading UK insurance company, to drive a comprehensive modernisation and digital transformation agenda. This collaboration will enable Tesco IMS to establish a robust cloud-first ecosystem, scalable operation and create better value and experience for its customers. Zensar will modernise Tesco IMS's end-to-end infrastructure, network and application hosting services and contact centre. The company will also partner with Tesco IMS to facilitate, build, and achieve technology carve-out from Tesco Bank, following the sale of Tesco Bank's banking operations to Barclays UK.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News