Japanese markets ended notably lower as automakers plunged on Trump's tariff announcement.

The Nikkei average fell 0.60 percent to 37,799.97 while the broader Topix index settled marginally higher at 2,815.47. Toyota Motor and Honda both fell over 2 percent while Mazda Motor plummeted 6 percent and Subaru lost 5 percent.

