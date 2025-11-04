ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India consolidated net profit declines 0.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.26% to Rs 913.24 crore

Net profit of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India declined 0.77% to Rs 108.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 109.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.26% to Rs 913.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 910.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.913.24910.9114.7115.36178.11177.89145.87146.45108.28109.12

