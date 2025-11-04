Berger Paints India consolidated net profit declines 23.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.91% to Rs 2827.49 crore

Net profit of Berger Paints India declined 23.50% to Rs 206.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 269.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.91% to Rs 2827.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2774.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2827.492774.6112.4615.65371.66447.13274.61358.15206.29269.66

