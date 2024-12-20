Zodiac Energy bags overseas rooftop order from Strongpak

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Zodiac Energy said that it has received order from Strongpak (Zambia-Africa) for installing Grid Tied 2 MWp rooftop solar system turnkey with battery energy storage system (BESS) basis.

The order includes designing, engineering, supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning of grid tied 2 MWp Rooftop Solar System Turnkey with Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) basis.

The said order is valued at USD $720,626.00 and it is expected to be completed till 28 February 2025.

Zodiac Energy is engaged in the business of installation of Solar Power Generation Plant/Items.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 68.2% to Rs 2.49 crore on 53.4% increase in net sales to Rs 52.77 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The counter declined 1.35% to end at Rs 538 on Thursday, 19 December 2024.

