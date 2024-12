Aarti Industries has allotted 660 equity shares under ESOP on 19 December 2024. Post this allotment, the paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company stand increased from Rs. 1,81,25,96,250/- divided into 36,25,19,250 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each to Rs 1,81,25,99,550/- divided into 36,25,19,910 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each.

