Zomato drops after brokerage downgrade

Zomato dropped 4.38% to Rs 253.05 after as a foreign broker downgrades the stock to "hold," cutting the target price to Rs 275 from Rs 335.

After a strong 2024, the broker anticipates a period of consolidation for Zomato. While valuations are not considered expensive, concerns remain about rising competition in the quick commerce sector. Aggressive moves by incumbents and new entrants are likely to lead to increased discounting, potentially impacting medium-term profitability. The broker sharply reduced its EBITDA forecast for Blinkit over FY26-27.

Zomato connects customers, restaurant partners and delivery partners. Customers use Zomato to search and discover restaurants, read and write customer generated reviews and view and upload photos, order food delivery, book a table and make payments while dining-out at restaurants. On the other hand, it provides restaurant partners with industry-specific marketing tools which enable them to engage and acquire customers to grow their business while also providing a reliable and efficient last mile delivery service. The company also operates a one-stop procurement solution, Hyperpure, which supplies high quality ingredients and kitchen products to restaurant partners.

Zomatos consolidated net profit surged 388.89% to Rs 176 crore on 68.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 4,799 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

