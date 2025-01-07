Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 170.72 points or 0.39% at 43312.45 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, HCL Technologies Ltd (down 2.09%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.47%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 1.21%),InfoBeans Technologies Ltd (down 0.87%),Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 0.61%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Ksolves India Ltd (down 0.6%), Sonata Software Ltd (down 0.46%), Infosys Ltd (down 0.45%), Wipro Ltd (down 0.29%), and Coforge Ltd (down 0.27%).

On the other hand, Genesys International Corporation Ltd (up 11.02%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 9.88%), and Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 5.05%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 897.85 or 1.65% at 55235.22.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 145.61 points or 0.92% at 15924.58.

The Nifty 50 index was up 126.9 points or 0.54% at 23742.95.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was up 312.9 points or 0.4% at 78277.89.

On BSE,2648 shares were trading in green, 1254 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News