Thyrocare Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd, S H Kelkar & Company Ltd, U. H. Zaveri Ltd and Zenith Exports Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 January 2025.

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd, S H Kelkar & Company Ltd, U. H. Zaveri Ltd and Zenith Exports Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 January 2025.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd tumbled 7.31% to Rs 943.5 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 24826 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4298 shares in the past one month.

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd crashed 6.41% to Rs 7.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7988 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20141 shares in the past one month.

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd lost 6.23% to Rs 231.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 44086 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11558 shares in the past one month.

U. H. Zaveri Ltd plummeted 4.99% to Rs 14.27. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zenith Exports Ltd shed 4.98% to Rs 266. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 52 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News