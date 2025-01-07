Indices trade with modest gains; realty shares in demand

The benchmark indices continued to trade with decent gains in the afternoon trade. The Nifty hovered above the 23,700 level. Realty shares advanced after declining for the past two consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 170.11 points or 0.22% to 78,135.10. The Nifty 50 index added 93.70 points or 0.40% to 23,709.75.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.98% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 1.75%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,640 shares rose and 1,303 shares fell. A total of 103 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index added 0.95% to 1,021.65. The index slipped 3.76% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Raymond (up 2.97%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.51%), Sobha (up 1.97%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.04%), Godrej Properties (up 0.97%) and DLF (up 0.35%) advanced.

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 0.66%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.55%) and Macrotech Developers (down 0.35%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 1.27% to 6.849 as compared with the previous close of 6.874.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.7325, compared with its close of 85.6850 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 5 February 2025 settlement rose 0.17% to Rs 77,293.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.23% to 107.99.

The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.17% to 4.624.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for the March 2025 settlement declined 22 cents or 0.29% to $76.08 a barrel.

