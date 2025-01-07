Dynamic Services spurts on Rs 476-cr order win

Dynamic Services & Security surged 4.97% to Rs 373.90 after the firm entered into memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Orion Security Solutions for award of work contract worth Rs 476 crore.

According to the agreement, the company will assist Orion Security Solutions in collecting its receivables from the clients, including the process for invoicing, payment collection, payment distribution and reimbursement of expenses.

The contract consideration is Rs 476 crore and it is to be executed from 4 January 2025 to 31 March 2027.

Dynamic Services & Security is engaged in provides security guarding and manpower solutions. The Company offers mechanized cleaning, catering, housekeeping, conservancy service, security service, and manpower supply to government.

The company reported 13% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 8.87 crore despite of 45.8% jump in net sales to Rs 119.35 crore in FY24 over FY23.

As on 7 January 2024, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 513.97 crore.

