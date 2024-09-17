Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Board approves business transfer agreement for acquisition of API biz of Sterling Biotech

Zydus Board approves business transfer agreement for acquisition of API biz of Sterling Biotech

Image
Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 17 September 2024

The Board of Zydus Lifesciences at its meeting held on 17 September 2024 has approved a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) to purchase the API business (the Target Business) of Sterling Biotech (SBL), on a going concern basis, on slump sale basis, without values being assigned to individual assets and liabilities, on cash-free and debt-free basis at a pre-defined lump-sum consideration of Rs. 84 crore.

The Target Business of SBL consists of a portfolio of fermentation-based API products like Lovastatin, Daunorubicin, Doxorubicin and Epirubicin.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kolkata rape case: SC allows live streaming of case as hearing commences

Suspected mpox infection reported from Kerala, samples sent for testing

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty steady over 25,400; India August WPI up 1.31%

Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat makes 1st-round exit from China Open

NDA govt approved infra projects worth Rs 3 trn in first 100 days: Shah

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story