Blue Dart Express Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Nava Ltd, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Mahanagar Gas Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 September 2024. Nava Ltd, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Mahanagar Gas Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Blue Dart Express Ltd soared 10.97% to Rs 9120 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4847 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 490 shares in the past one month.

Nava Ltd spiked 7.99% to Rs 1195.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38613 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17840 shares in the past one month.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd surged 6.79% to Rs 1913.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9631 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21300 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd jumped 6.07% to Rs 228.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd gained 5.90% to Rs 1926.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 80417 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14075 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News