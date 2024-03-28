Zydus Life Ahmedabad facility gets 4 USFDA observations

Zydus Lifesciences said that US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection at the SEZ Onco Injectable manufacturing plant at Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that the inspection closed with four observations. The USFDA conducted good manufacturing practice (cGMP) inspection from 18 March to 27 March, 2024.

The pharma major stated that there were no data integrity related observations and the company will closely work with the USFDA to address the observations.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The pharmaceutical company reported 26.76% increase in consolidated net profit of Rs 789.6 crore on 5.83% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,343.70 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences rose 0.63% to Rs 1,005.90 on the BSE.

