Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Life Ahmedabad facility gets 4 USFDA observations

Zydus Life Ahmedabad facility gets 4 USFDA observations

Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zydus Lifesciences said that US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection at the SEZ Onco Injectable manufacturing plant at Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that the inspection closed with four observations. The USFDA conducted good manufacturing practice (cGMP) inspection from 18 March to 27 March, 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The pharma major stated that there were no data integrity related observations and the company will closely work with the USFDA to address the observations.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The pharmaceutical company reported 26.76% increase in consolidated net profit of Rs 789.6 crore on 5.83% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,343.70 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences rose 0.63% to Rs 1,005.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Zydus Life hits life high as unit gets USFDA nod for manufacturing APIs

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 7.01%, up for third straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 1.16%, rises for third straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd soars 1.52%, rises for fifth straight session

Zydus receives USFDA tentative approval for Letermovir tablets

Nifty scales above 22,350; financial services advance

LatentView rises after board OKs acquisition of Decision Point Analytics

L&amp;T GeoStructure wins multiple orders

Alkem Labs slips after Baddi facility gets 10 observations from USFDA

Benchmarks extend gains; PSU banks in demand

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story