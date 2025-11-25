Zydus Life gets USFDA nod for Verapamil ER tablets

Zydus Lifesciences said that it has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Verapamil Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP in 120 mg, 180 mg and 240 mg strengths.

The product is the generic equivalent of Calan SR Extended-Release Tablets.

The medication is used for the management of high blood pressure, helping reduce the risk of cardiovascular complications such as strokes and heart attacks.

Zydus will manufacture the approved product at its facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

According to IQVIA MAT September 2025 data, Verapamil Hydrochloride ER Tablets recorded annual sales of $ 24.5 million in the US market.

With this approval, Zydus cumulative tally rises to 428 approvals. The group has filed 487 ANDAs since it began the filing process in FY 200304. The Zydus Group with an overarching purpose of empowering people with freedom to live healthier and more fulfilled lives, is an innovative, global life-sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The group employs over 27000 people worldwide and is driven by its mission to unlock new possibilities in lifesciences through quality healthcare solutions that impact lives. Zydus Lifesciences reported 38.12% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,258.60 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 911.2 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 18.07% year on year (YoY) to Rs 6,037.9 crore in Q2 FY26.