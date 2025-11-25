Nifty December futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slumped 12.31% to 13.63.

The Nifty December 2025 futures closed at 26,051, a premium of 166.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,884.80 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 74.70 points or 0.29% to 25,884.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 7.49% to 12.24.

HDFC Bank, Reliance and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.

