Sensex settles 314 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,900 level

The key equity barometers ended with modest losses today, extending their losing streak to a third straight session, as monthly F&O expiry on the NSE kept volatility elevated. Sentiment also remained cautious amid continued FII selling, while Fed optimism reinforced expectations of another 25-bps cut.

The Nifty settled below the 25,900 level. Media, IT and consumer durables shares declined, while realty, PSU bank and metal stocks advanced.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 313.70 points or 0.37% to 84,587.01. The Nifty 50 index fell 74.70 points or 0.29% to 25,884.80. In three consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex dropped 1.22% while the Nifty fell 1.17%.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.19%, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.20%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,092 shares rose and 2,082 shares fell. A total of 156 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 7.49% to 12.24. IPO Update: Sudeep Pharma received bids for 4,51,26,575 shares as against 96,75,05,125 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:20 IST on Tuesday (25 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 91.58 times. The issue opened for bidding on 21 November 2025 and it will close on 25 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 563 and 593 per share.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index rose 1.62% to 901.35. The index tumbled 6.23% in the five consecutive trading sessions. Anant Raj (up 4.04%), Brigade Enterprises (up 3.62%), Phoenix Mills (up 3.18%), Godrej Properties (up 2.22%), Sobha (up 2.21%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.48%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.45%), DLF (up 0.6%), SignatureGlobal India (up 0.41%) and Lodha Developers (up 0.03%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: Bharat Electronics (BEL) rose 1.57% after the company signed a joint venture pact with France's Safran Electronics and Defence (SED) to manufacture HAMMER precision-guided air-to-ground missiles in India. Paras Defence and Space Technologies gained 0.21%. The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC), New Delhi.

Muthoot Microfin jumped 5.95% after the companys board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 27 November 2025 to consider raising capital through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. Ceigall India gained 0.15%. The company announced that it has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the establishment of the 400/220 kV Velgaon GIS substation. Max India advanced 2.41% after the company said that its wholly owned subsidiary Antara Assisted Care Services, has launched a new facility in Whitefield, Bengaluru. This 80-bed senior care home in Bengaluru's top IT hub and residential area strengthens the company's presence in Karnataka, where it now operates nearly 163 beds across Bannerghatta and Whitefield locations. Nationally, Antara now has 500 operational beds.

Yatra Online declined 0.89%. The companys chief executive officer (CEO), Dhruv Shringi, resigned due to personal reasons, effective from 24 November 2025. Following his resignation from the CEO role, the company appointed Siddhartha Gupta as the new CEO, also effective 24 November 2025. ACME Solar Holdings added 1.74% after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Platinum Urja, has signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with SECI. Surya Roshni advanced 1.91% after the company announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 105.18 crore from an engineering and infrastructure company for the supply of spiral pipes with external 3LPE coating in Gujarat.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial jumped 3.29% after the firm announced the appointment of Venkatesh Krishnan as the MD & chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of the company for a tenure of 3 years, effective from 27 November 2025 to 26 November 2028. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals added 2.10% after the company announced the launch of Nebzmart GFB Smartules and Glenmark Airz FB Smartules, the worlds first nebulized, fixed-dose triple therapy for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Desco Infratech rallied 5.39% after the firm has received a fresh set of orders & letters of award (LOAs) worth Rs 8.08 crore from domestic entities across gas distribution, power infrastructure and pipeline projects.

One Point One Solutions (1Point1) rose 2.99% after the firm's US subsidiary, One Point One USA has entered into a strategic three-year partnership with Edu-Tech company to scale and secure, AI-enabled test integrity operations worldwide. Global Markets: Most European markets traded higher on Tuesday, while most Asian indices also closed in positive territory. Technology shares led the gains, mirroring the overnight rebound seen in their U.S. counterparts. Adding to the upbeat sentiment, growing confidence that the U.S. Federal Reserve will move ahead with an interest rate cut in December, further boosted risk appetite across global markets. Rate-cut bets strengthened after Fed Governor Christopher Waller signaled that current data still points to a sufficiently soft labor market, supporting the case for another 25 bps policy easing.

Tech momentum also accelerated as optimism around AI resurfaced. Alphabet jumped 6.31% on Monday following the announcement of its upgraded AI model, Gemini 3, while other AI-linked names such as Broadcom and Micron Technology also rallied, extending Fridays broader rebound. On Wall Street, stocks posted strong gains across the board on Monday, starting a shortened trading week off strong. Overnight, the S&P 500 rose 1.55% to close at 6,705.12, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.69% to settle at 22,872.01. It was the tech-heavy indexs best day since May 12, when it rose 4.35%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 202.86 points, or 0.44%, to end at 46,448.27.