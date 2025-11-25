Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 1.62%

Nifty Realty index ended up 1.62% at 901.35 today. The index has slipped 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Anant Raj Ltd rose 4.14%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd gained 3.39% and Phoenix Mills Ltd jumped 3.21%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 12.00% over last one year compared to the 6.87% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.44% and Nifty Media index is down 0.80% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.29% to close at 25884.8 while the SENSEX has slid 0.37% to close at 84587.01 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News