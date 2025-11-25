Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 1.62%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 1.62%

Image
Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Realty index ended up 1.62% at 901.35 today. The index has slipped 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Anant Raj Ltd rose 4.14%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd gained 3.39% and Phoenix Mills Ltd jumped 3.21%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 12.00% over last one year compared to the 6.87% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.44% and Nifty Media index is down 0.80% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.29% to close at 25884.8 while the SENSEX has slid 0.37% to close at 84587.01 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Sensex settles 314 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,900 level

Benares Hotels CEO Vishal Singh resigns

Oriental Rail Infra gains after arm bags Rs 3-cr order from Southern Railway

One Point One Solutions gains after US arm inks multi-year partnership with Edu-Tech company

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story