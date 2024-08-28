Bank of Baroda Slides 0.48%

Bank of Baroda has lost 2.34% over last one month compared to 0.76% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 0.52% rise in the SENSEX

Bank of Baroda lost 0.48% today to trade at Rs 249.9. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.25% to quote at 58225.71. The index is down 0.76 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Axis Bank Ltd decreased 0.37% and Federal Bank Ltd lost 0.36% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 16.45 % over last one year compared to the 25.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp