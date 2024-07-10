Zydus Life rises on USFDA nod for heart failure drug

Zydus Lifesciences gained 1.81% to Rs 1187.15 after the company announced that it has received a final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Sacubitril and Valsartan tablets.

Sacubitril and Valsartan combination is used to treat chronic heart failure in adults to help reduce the risk of death and hospitalization. The said drug is equivalent to reference listed drug, Entresto tablets.

The drug will be manufactured at the groups formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad (India), said the firm.

The group now has 399 approvals and has so far filed over 460 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The pharma major reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1,182.3 crore in Q4 FY24 steeply higher than Rs 296.6 crore recorded in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 10.44% to Rs 5,533.8 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 5,010.6 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

