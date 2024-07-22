Indices pare losses; pharma shares advance

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 118.43 points or 0.14% to 80,715.34. The Nifty 50 index rose 37.30 points or 0.15% to 24,564.80.
The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 1.03% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.80%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,299 shares rose and 1,377 shares fell. A total of 193 shares were unchanged.
Result today:
Coforge (up 0.52%), Cyient DLM (up 2.08%), Dodla Dairy (up 2.84% ), Greenlam Industries (down 0.84% ), IDBI Bank (up 1.38%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.64% ), Mahindra Logistics (up 1.45%), Maharashtra Scooters (up 0.34%), Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (up 1.60%), Poly Medicure (up 2.13%), Supreme Industries (up 0.60%), Suzlon Energy (up 0.73%), UCO Bank (up 0.29%), Zensar Technologies (up 0.67% ) and ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India (down 0.44%) will announced their quarterly earnings later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Pharma index rose 0.96% to 20,319.70. The index shed 1.65% in the past trading sessions.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals (up 2.21%), Granules India (up 1.84%), Natco Pharma (up 1.49%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (up 1.31%), Lupin (up 1.31%), Alkem Laboratories (up 1.25%), Zydus Lifesciences (up 1.19%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 1.06%), Ipca Laboratories (up 1.06%) and Sanofi India (up 0.79%) edged higher.
On the other hand, Mankind Pharma (down 0.57%), Abbott India (down 0.45%) and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 0.21%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Nippon Life India Asset Management rallied 4.24% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 40.99% to Rs 332.33 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 235.72 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Total income climbed 34.98% year on year (YoY) to Rs 635.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024.
Oberoi Realty advanced 4.05% after the real estate developers consolidated net profit surged 81.73% to Rs 584.51 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 321.64 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations climbed 54.42% to Rs 1405.16 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 909.97 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.
