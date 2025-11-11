ACME Solar Holdings secures 450 MW 1800 MWh FDRE project from SJVN

ACME Solar Holdings has been awarded a 450 MW - 1800 MWh assured peak power SJVN FDRE-IV project on 10 November 2025 at a tariff of INR 6.75/unit for 25 years. The tender was issued under Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) guidelines for which an e-reverse auction was held on 09 October 2025 and LoA was received on 10 November 2025.

The project requires supplying power of only 4 MWh per MW of capacity during any four-hour period each day within the peak demand window with 90% availability on monthly basis. The project would integrate Solar of 300 MW and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) technology of approximately 1800 MWh to meet the supply requirements. Notably, the project is amongst the few that focus specifically on peak power supply, with objective of supporting grid stability and managing critical peak demand. This project will utilize night-time connectivity available with ACME Solar at high irradiation zones in Rajasthan. This will be ACME Solar's first project to use Indian made solar cells (under ALMM List-II).