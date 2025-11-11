CarTrade Tech climbs on acquisition talks

CarTrade Tech rose 1.35% to Rs 3023.30 after the company confirmed talks with Girnar Software, which owns CarDekho and BikeDekho.

The company said it is exploring a potential consolidation of their automotive classifieds businesses as part of its ongoing growth strategy. CarTrade added that the talks are limited to the auto classifieds segment and exclude Girnar's financing, insurance, and other non-automotive operations.

CarTrade clarified that no binding or definitive agreement has been signed yet. "If any binding document is executed, the company will make the necessary disclosure in accordance with SEBIs Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements," it said in a statement.