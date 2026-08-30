Bullion braces for swings as US jobs data, Iran tensions take centrestage

After a bruising week that wiped out more than ₹6,000 from gold prices, commodity markets are heading into September with traders bracing for another bout of volatility as US jobs data and geopolitical tensions take centrestage, analysts said.

Investors will focus on manufacturing and services PMI data from major economies, including India. Inflation figures from Eurozone and Germany, and US non-farm payroll data due towards the end of the week will also be closely tracked, they added.

"The coming week is likely to remain highly volatile, with market participants attempting to price in the probability of a September Federal Reserve policy change," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said.

Gold futures for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) tumbled ₹6,157, or 3.8 per cent, last week to ₹1.56 lakh per 10 grams, while silver futures for September contract plunged ₹9,893, or 4 per cent, to ₹2.36 lakh per kilogram. "MCX Gold witnessed a sharp correction last week, falling from around ₹1.63 lakh to ₹1.56 lakh per 10 grams, resulting in a decline of nearly over ₹6,000 from the weekly peak and a negative weekly closing of more than 3 per cent," Trivedi said. Pranav Mer, Senior Vice President, EBG - Commodity & Currency Research, JM Financial Services Ltd, said selling pressure intensified on Friday following Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's speech, with his commentary on inflation and monetary policy triggering profit booking across bullion markets.

In international markets, Comex gold futures for December delivery declined $150.7, or 3.2 per cent, to settle the week at $4,680.6 per ounce. Silver futures fell $2.56, or 3.64 per cent, to $67.78 per ounce. Going into the new month, markets will closely track US labour-market indicators, including non-farm payrolls, unemployment data, and ADP non-farm employment change, which could influence the Federal Reserve's decision-making ahead of its September meeting, Mer said. Geopolitical developments could add another layer of uncertainty. Traders will continue to monitor the US-Iran conflict, while developments around the Strait of Hormuz remain important for oil prices and inflation expectations.