Oil prices on track for weekly loss despite simmering Iran tensions

Oil prices fell on Friday and are on track to snap a two-week winning streak, ​despite settling higher in the previous session ​following a report that US President Donald Trump is ‌not interested in returning to previous deal terms with Iran.

Brent crude futures were down 25 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $89.45 a barrel by 0035 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 22 cents, also 0.3 per cent, to $83.31.

Both benchmarks were poised to end the week lower, with Brent down 5.3 per cent and WTI falling 4.3 per cent.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the Wall Street Journal report said the Trump administration has repeatedly ‌told mediators it has no interest in reviving the June memorandum of understanding, complicating diplomatic efforts to restart talks.