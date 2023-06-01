Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 83, no change for domestic cylinders

A commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will from Thursday sell at Rs 1773, down from Rs 1856.50. A cylinder in Mumbai will sell at Rs 1,725 in Mumbai, compared to Rs 1808.50 earlier.

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 83.5 per unit by state run-oil marketing companies (OMC). Prices were last reduced on May 31.