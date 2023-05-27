Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips Rs 160 to Rs 60,710, silver falls Rs 150 to Rs 72,900

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold declined Rs 150 to Rs 55,650

New Delhi
Gold price dips Rs 160 to Rs 60,710, silver falls Rs 150 to Rs 72,900

1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 7:25 AM IST
Gold price fell Rs 160 in Saturday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,710, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price dipped Rs 150, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,900.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold declined Rs 150 to Rs 55,650.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,710.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,860, Rs 60,760, and Rs 61,150, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,650.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,800, Rs 55,700, and Rs 56,050, respectively.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 76,200.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 72,900.

First Published: May 27 2023 | 7:25 AM IST

