Gold and silver prices unchanged; yellow metal selling at Rs 62,560

The price of 24-carat gold was unchanged in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 62,560, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver was the same as yesterday at Rs 78,500.

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,350.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,560.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 62,710, Rs 62,560, and Rs 63,050, respectively.





US gold prices touched a nearly seven-month high on Wednesday propelled by an extended decline in the dollar and bond yields as markets grew confident that the Federal Reserve would likely cut rates by the first half of next year.

Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $2,047.21 per ounce by 0236 GMT.

US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.4 per cent to $2,047.80 per ounce.

Spot silver gained 0.4 per cent to $25.09 per ounce, platinum was steady at $939.83. Palladium rose 0.4 per cent to $1,059.69 per ounce. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,350.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,500, Rs 57,350, and Rs 57,800, respectively.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 78,500.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 81,500.



