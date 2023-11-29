Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold and silver prices unchanged; yellow metal selling at Rs 62,560

Gold and silver prices unchanged; yellow metal selling at Rs 62,560

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,350

BS Web Team New Delhi
In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,500, Rs 57,350, and Rs 57,800, respectively. | Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 8:28 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The price of 24-carat gold was unchanged in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 62,560, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver was the same as yesterday at Rs 78,500.

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,350.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,560.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 62,710, Rs 62,560, and Rs 63,050, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,350.

US gold prices touched a nearly seven-month high on Wednesday propelled by an extended decline in the dollar and bond yields as markets grew confident that the Federal Reserve would likely cut rates by the first half of next year.

Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $2,047.21 per ounce by 0236 GMT.

US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.4 per cent to $2,047.80 per ounce.

Spot silver gained 0.4 per cent to $25.09 per ounce, platinum was steady at $939.83. Palladium rose 0.4 per cent to $1,059.69 per ounce.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,500, Rs 57,350, and Rs 57,800, respectively.  

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 78,500.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 81,500.

Also Read

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070

Gold jumps Rs 270, silver up Rs 1,300; trading at Rs 78,500 per kg

Oil prices slip, Brent falls toward $80/barrel ahead of Opec+ meeting

Gold price remains flat at Rs 62,290, silver unchanged at Rs 77,200

SGB scheme: Final redemption price for 1st tranche set at Rs 6,132 a unit

Gold price dips Rs 50 to Rs 61,970, silver rises Rs 200 to Rs 76,200

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilvergold and silver pricesSilver PricesFederal Reserve

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story