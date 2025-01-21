Gold climbs Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 81,240

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 81,240 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 74,510.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 81,240.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 81,390.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 74,510.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 74,660.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, and Kolkata at Rs 96,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,03,900.

US gold prices steadied on Tuesday as markets evaluated the possible consequences of US President Donald Trump's policies in his second term after his inauguration.

Spot gold was flat at $2,707.19 per ounce by 0107 GMT. US gold futures dipped 0.7 per cent to $2,730.

Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $30.34 per ounce, palladium dropped 1.2 per cent to $933.25 and platinum shed 0.6 per cent to $936.95

(With inputs from Reuters)