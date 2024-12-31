Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gold climbs Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 78,010

The price of 22-carat gold also rose by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,510

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 78,160
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 7:09 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 78,010 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 92,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also rose by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,510.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 78,010.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 78,160.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,510.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,660.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Banglore, and Kolkata at Rs 92,300. 
 
In Mumbai, the price of one kilogram of silver stood at Rs 92,400.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 99,800.
 
US gold prices were unchanged in early Asian hours on Tuesday, the last trading day of an eventful year that saw the metal post its best annual performance in more than a decade.
 
Spot gold was flat at $2,606.07 per ounce, as of 0034 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.1 per cent to $2,619.90.
 
Spot silver steadied at $28.94 per ounce and palladium added 0.1 per cent to $901.49, while platinum shed 0.4 per cent to $900.00.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 
First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 7:09 AM IST

