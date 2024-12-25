Gold falls Rs 10 to Rs 77,340, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 91,300 per kg

Gold Price Today: The price of The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,340 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,300.

The price of 22-carat gold also declined by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 70,990.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,340.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,490.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,890.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,040.

Also Read

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 91,300.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 98,800.

Gold prices steadied in US in holiday-thinned trade as investors looked ahead to the US Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy and President-elect Donald Trump's tariff policies, which could shape the metal's trajectory next year.

Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $2,616.88 per ounce as of 12:47 pm ET (1747 GMT). US gold futures settled 0.3 per cent up at $2,635.50.

Spot silver was steady at $29.65 per ounce, platinum rose 0.4 per cent to $942.50, and palladium gained 1.8 per cent to $946.11.

(With inputs from Reuters)