Gold prices up Rs 10 at Rs 77,460, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 91,600 per kg

Gold Price Today: The price of The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,460 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also increased by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,600.

The price of 22-carat gold also went up by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,010.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,460.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,610.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,010.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,160.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 91,600.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 99,100.

US Gold inched higher on Thursday in holiday-thinned trade, as investors focused on the US Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy and anticipated tariff policies under President-elect Donald Trump, both of which could influence the metal's direction in the coming year.

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to $2,619.59 per ounce, as of 0023 GMT.

Spot silver added 0.2 per cent to $29.67 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.7 per cent to $938.25 and palladium shed 0.7 per cent to $946.50.

(With inputs from Reuters)