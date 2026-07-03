Gold demand in India diminishes as prices rebound; China buying improves

Gold demand in India eased on Friday after a modest pick-up earlier in the week, as prices ​rebounded from a three-month low, while buying interest in ​China improved slightly.

India gold prices rose to as much as ₹148,046 per 10 grams ($1,553) after having touched ₹140,450, the lowest level since March 27, on Tuesday.

Prices fell about 8.4% in June, the first monthly drop since March, tracking volatility in international gold prices.

"Many buyers were waiting for a price correction. Once prices corrected, they began making small purchases at the beginning of the week," said a Kolkata-based jeweller.

Dealers quoted a premium of up to $5 an ounce and a discount of $7 over official domestic prices this week, inclusive of 15% import and 3% sales levies, compared to last week's premium of ‌up to $6.

ALSO READ: Gold: Short-term bias turns positive; but upside seems capped "Jewellers were purchasing, but volatile prices made them cautious. The lean demand season has now started, as there are no major festivals soon," said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private bank. International spot gold was headed for its first weekly gain in five and traded above the $4,100 level, as weak U.S. payrolls data eased Federal Reserve interest rate hike expectations. In China, the bullion traded at ​par to discounts of $2 an ounce to the global benchmark spot price, compared to last week's ‌discount of $3 to $7. Check Here Latest Updates on Gold Price