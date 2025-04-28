Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold dips ₹10, silver down by ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹98,200

Gold Bar
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 7:42 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,200 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,01,800.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,010.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,200.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,300.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is 90,010, which is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad ₹.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,160.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,01,800
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,11,800.
  
US gold prices eased on Monday as the thawing of trade tensions between the US and China provided some relief to investors, while a stronger dollar further weighed on prices.
 
Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to $3,309.31 an ounce, as of 0016 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $3,500.05 on April 22.
 
US gold futures gained 0.7 per cent to $3,320.30. The US dollar rose 0.2 per cent against a basket of currencies, making bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.
 
Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.6 per cent to $32.87 an ounce, platinum eased 0.1 per cent at $970.80, and palladium lost 0.6 per cent to $942.71.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

