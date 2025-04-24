Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,340, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹1,00,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,340 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,00,900.

The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,140.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,340.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,490.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at ₹90,140.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,290.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,10,900

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,09,900.

US gold prices rose on Thursday as investors bought the dip after prices hit one-week lows in the previous session on US President Donald Trump's reassurance about not firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his remarks on China trade talks.

Spot gold rose 1.1 per cent to $3,324.27 an ounce, as of 0020 GMT.

Spot silver rose 0.3 per cent to $33.65 an ounce, platinum was steady at $972.44 and palladium lost 0.8 per cent to $936.75.

(with inputs from Reuters)