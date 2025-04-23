Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,01,360, silver declines ₹100 to ₹1,00,900

Gold Price Today: The : The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,01,360 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,00,900.

The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,910.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,01,360.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,510.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at ₹92,910.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹93,060.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,09,900.

US gold prices declined on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump backed off threats to fire the Federal Reserve chair and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinted at easing trade tensions, denting the metal's safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold fell 1.2 per cent to $3,340.92 an ounce by 0013 GMT. US gold futures fell 2 per cent to $3,349.20.

Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $32.58 an ounce, platinum eased 0.6 per cent to $952.65 and palladium lost 0.4 per cent to $931.91.

(with inputs from Reuters)