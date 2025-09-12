Gold dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,10,499

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,10,499, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,29,800.

The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,01,290.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,10,500 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,10,720 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,10,650.

ALSO READ: Gold, silver could shine brighter with investor demand, geopolitical risks In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,01,290, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, while in Chennai it stood at ₹1,01,490.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,440. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,29,800. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,39,900. US gold prices rose on Friday and were headed for a fourth consecutive weekly gain, as fears of a weakening US labour market eclipsed inflation concerns ahead of an expected Federal Reserve rate cut next week. Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $3,637.06 per ounce as of 0059 GMT. Bullion gained 1.4 per cent so far this week.