Gold dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,10,499

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 7:32 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,10,499, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,29,800.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,01,290.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,10,500 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,10,720 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,10,650.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,01,290, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, while in Chennai it stood at ₹1,01,490. 
     
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,440.
    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,29,800.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,39,900.
 
US gold prices rose on Friday and were headed for a fourth consecutive weekly gain, as fears of a weakening US labour market eclipsed inflation concerns ahead of an expected Federal Reserve rate cut next week.
 
Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $3,637.06 per ounce as of 0059 GMT. Bullion gained 1.4 per cent so far this week.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.2 per cent to $41.48 per ounce, platinum steadied at $1,378.40 and palladium held ground at $1,188.34. All three metals were set for a weekly rise.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  

Topics :Gold Rate TodaySilver Rate TodayGold gold and silver pricesSilver Prices

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

