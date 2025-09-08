Gold dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,08,480

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,08,480, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,27,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹99,440.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,08,480 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,09,140 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,08,610.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹99,440, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, while in Chennai it stood at ₹1,00,040. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹99,590. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,27,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,37,900. US gold prices held firm near an all-time high on Monday, inching closer to a key $3,600 level, bolstered by mounting expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut this month following a weaker-than-expected jobs report last week.