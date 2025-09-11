Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,10,519; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,29,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,10,519, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,29,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,01,310.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata stood at ₹1,10,520 and Chennai at ₹1,10,720.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,10,670.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad at ₹1,01,310. ALSO READ: Gold rises ₹250 to hit fresh peak of ₹1.13 lakh per 10 g, shows data In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,460. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,29,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,39,900. US gold edged up on Thursday, as softer-than-expected US producer price index (PPI) data reinforced already strong expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week, while investors awaited key consumer inflation data for further cues.