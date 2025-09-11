Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,10,519; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,29,900

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,10,519; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,29,900

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,01,310

Gold Bar. Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,10,670. (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 7:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,10,519, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,29,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,01,310.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata stood at ₹1,10,520 and Chennai at ₹1,10,720.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,10,670.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad at ₹1,01,310.
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,460. 
    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,29,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,39,900.
 
US gold edged up on Thursday, as softer-than-expected US producer price index (PPI) data reinforced already strong expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week, while investors awaited key consumer inflation data for further cues.
 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $3,645.04 per ounce, as of 0044 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $3,673.95 on Tuesday.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver was steady at $41.13 per ounce. Platinum gained 0.5 per cent to $1,392.55 and palladium rose 0.7 per cent to $1,181.56.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold rises ₹250 to hit fresh peak of ₹1.13 lakh per 10 g, shows data

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,10,300; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,30,000

Oil prices edge higher after Israeli strikes on Hamas leaders in Qatar

Crude oil rises on modest Opec+ output hike, Russia supply concern

Gold dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,08,370

Topics :Gold Rate TodaySilver Rate TodayGold Pricesgold and silver pricesSilver Prices

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story