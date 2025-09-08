Gold hits new peak above $3,600 per oz as traders weigh Fed rate-cut bets

Gold's rally extended beyond the $3,600 level for the first time on Monday after soft U.S. jobs data cemented expectations of an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve next week.

Spot gold rose 0.9% to $3,617.79 per ounce at 1209 GMT after hitting a record high of $3,622.07 earlier in the session.

Bullion has surged about 37% so far this year, building on a 27% gain in 2024, driven by a weaker dollar, strong central bank buying, a soft monetary policy backdrop, and geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery were unchanged at $3,657.20.

US job growth weakened sharply in August, data showed on Friday, and the unemployment rate rose to a nearly four-year high of 4.3%, confirming a softer labour market and sealing the case for a Fed rate cut next week.

"(Rate cut bets) are boosting the demand of gold. Moreover, the overall geopolitical scenario is extremely uncertain ... we should consider that a significant part of the demand is also coming from central bank buying," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, an external analyst at banking group Swissquote. Traders have priced in a 88% chance of a 25-bp cut next week, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, making gold cheaper for investors holding other currencies. [USD/] "We look for gold to rise to $3,700/oz by mid next year," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.