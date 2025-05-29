Gold dips ₹10 to ₹97,470; silver declines ₹100 to trade at ₹99,900/kg

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the yellow metal trading at ₹97,470 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹99,900.

The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,340.

ALSO READ: Indel Money aims to double AUM to ₹4,000 cr by FY26 on gold loan demand The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹97,470.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹97,620.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is ₹89,340, which is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹89,490.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹99,900.

ALSO READ: Gold prices may correct further; check support levels to buy the dips The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,10,900.

US gold prices hit a more than one-week low on Thursday, as the dollar rallied and risk sentiment improved after a US federal court blocked President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs from going into effect.

Spot gold was down 0.5 per cent at $3,262.99 an ounce, as of 0057 GMT, its lowest since May 20.

Elsewhere, spot silver eased 0.2 per cent to $32.93 an ounce, platinum was steady at $1,074.90 and palladium edged 0.3 per cent higher to $964.75.

(with inputs from Reuters)