Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold dips ₹10 to ₹97,470; silver declines ₹100 to trade at ₹99,900/kg

Gold dips ₹10 to ₹97,470; silver declines ₹100 to trade at ₹99,900/kg

The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,340

Gold Bar
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹89,490. (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 8:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the yellow metal trading at ₹97,470 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹99,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,340.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹97,470. 
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹97,620.
    

Also Read

Gold prices may correct further; check support levels to buy the dips

Gold price down ₹10 to ₹97,630 , Silver price rises ₹100 to ₹1,00,100

Premium

Tax change, gold rally power FoF AUM past Rs 1 trillion in April

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹97,430; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,00,100

Indian stocks unlikely to give significant return in next 1-yr: Marc Faber

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is ₹89,340, which is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹89,490.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹99,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,10,900. 
  
US gold prices hit a more than one-week low on Thursday, as the dollar rallied and risk sentiment improved after a US federal court blocked President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs from going into effect.
 
Spot gold was down 0.5 per cent at $3,262.99 an ounce, as of 0057 GMT, its lowest since May 20.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver eased 0.2 per cent to $32.93 an ounce, platinum was steady at $1,074.90 and palladium edged 0.3 per cent higher to $964.75.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Will Silver prices fall more? Check outlook, key levels & trading strategy

Gold dips ₹10 to ₹97,470; silver declines ₹100 to trade at ₹99,900/kg

Gold dips ₹10 to ₹98,070; silver declines ₹100 to trade at ₹99,800/kg

Premium

Silver ETFs gain traction as industrial demand, returns outshine gold

Geopolitical, economic risks set stage for further gains in silver

Topics :Gold gold silver pricesSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: May 29 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story