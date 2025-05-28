Gold dips ₹10 to ₹97,470; silver declines ₹100 to trade at ₹99,900/kg

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the yellow metal trading at ₹97,470 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹99,900.

The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,340.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹97,470.

ALSO READ: Gold price down ₹10 to ₹97,630 , Silver price rises ₹100 to ₹1,00,100 In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹97,620.

Also Read

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is ₹89,340, which is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹89,490.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹99,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,11,200.

US gold prices gained on Wednesday, helped by a slight retreat in the dollar and lower US bond yields as investors await a US core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index report due later this week for interest rate clues.

ALSO READ: Vietnam's new 10-year Golden Visa proposal opens exciting doors for Indians Spot gold was up 0.5 per cent at $3,314.19 an ounce, as of 0040 GMT, after dropping more than 1 per cent on Tuesday. US gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to $3,313.20.

Gold imports to Switzerland from the US jumped to the highest monthly level since at least 2012 in April after the exclusion of precious metals from US import tariffs, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday.

Spot silver eased 0.1 per cent to $33.27 an ounce, platinum was up 0.6 per cent at $1,085.97 and palladium edged 0.1 per cent lower to $977.09.

(with inputs from Reuters)