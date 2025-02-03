Gold dips Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 84,480

Gold Price Today: The The price of 24-carat gold declined Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 84,480 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 99,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also dipped Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 77,440.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 84,480.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 84,630.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 77,440.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 77,590.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai at Rs 99,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,06,900.

US gold prices fell in early Asian hours on Monday, pressured by a stronger dollar as fears of a global trade war mounted after US President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China over the weekend.

Spot gold dipped 0.6 per cent to $2,784.84 per ounce by 0113 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to $2,825.80.

Trump levied 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico and 10 per cent on goods from China starting on Tuesday.

Spot silver dropped 1.2 per cent to $30.94 per ounce, platinum shed 1.1 per cent to $967.20, and palladium was 0.5 per cent lower at $1,003.26.

(With inputs from Reuters)