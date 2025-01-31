Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gold rises Rs 10, silver jumps Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 83,030

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 76,110

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 76,260.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 7:51 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 83,030 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 98,600.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 76,110.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 83,030.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 83,180.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 76,110.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 76,260.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai at Rs 98,600. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,06,100.
 
US gold prices hit a fresh high on Friday and were set for a fifth straight weekly gain, as market participants worried about US tariff threats while awaiting a key inflation report to assess the Federal Reserve's policy path.
 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,795.92 per ounce, as of 0035 GMT, rising about 1 per cent so far in the week. Earlier in the session, prices hit an all-time high of $2,799.71.
 
Spot silver gained 0.4 per cent to $31.54 per ounce, platinum added 0.1 per cent to $967.80, and palladium shed 0.2 per cent to $987.10.
 
Silver and platinum were poised for weekly gains, while palladium was set for a loss.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
Topics :Gold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesgold silver prices

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

