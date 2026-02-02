Gold extends losses on firm dollar, silver recovers from over 3 week low

Gold extended falls on Monday, pressured by a firm dollar, as investors gauged US President Donald Trump's Fed chair pick ‍Kevin Warsh's approach to interest ​rate cuts, while silver recovered from a more than three-week low hit on Friday.

Spot gold was down 1.5 per cent at $4,793.97 per ounce, as of 0046 GMT, after touching a more than one-week low on Friday. Bullion scaled a record high of $5,594.82 on Thursday.

US gold futures for February delivery climbed 1.6 per cent to $4,818.10 ​per ounce.

Spot silver rose 1.6 per cent to $85.98 an ounce. It hit a record high of $121.64 on Thursday.

The dollar clung onto its gains as investors weighed what a US Federal Reserve under Warsh might look like, with his preference for a smaller balance sheet. [USD/] A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced gold less affordable for holders of other currencies. Warsh checks a long list of boxes for Trump as his pick to run the Fed, with longstanding political and social ties to the president, deep Wall Street connections and a well-tailored demeanour. But how deeply and quickly he will cut interest rates and how aggressively he will pursue his "regime change" at the Fed remain open questions. US economic data on ‌Friday showed that producer prices increased by ​the most in five months in December amid some pass-through from import tariffs, suggesting inflation could pick up in the months ahead and allow the Fed to keep rates steady for a while.