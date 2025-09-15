Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; precious metal trading at ₹1,11,160

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,11,160, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,32,900.
The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,01,890
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,160 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,11,700 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,290.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,01,890, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,02,190.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,040.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,32,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,42,900.
US gold prices held steady on Monday, hovering near a record high, as investors focused on the US Federal Reserve meeting this week, where policymakers are expected to announce a rate cut following consecutive weak labour market reports.
Spot gold held its ground at $3,636.73 per ounce, as of 0031 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $3,673.95 on Tuesday.
US gold futures for December delivery were down 0.2 per cent at $3,673.60.
The US dollar index edged 0.1 per cent higher, making gold more expensive for overseas buyers.
Elsewhere, spot silver was steady at $42.18 per ounce, platinum rose 0.8 per cent at $1,402.25, and palladium was down 0.3 per cent at $1,193.75. (with inputs from Reuters)
