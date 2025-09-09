Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,08,370

Gold dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,08,370

The price of 22-carat gold also declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹99,340

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,08,520 (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 7:30 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,08,370, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,26,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹99,340.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,08,370 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,08,760 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,08,520.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹99,340, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, while in Chennai it stood at ₹99,690. 
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹99,490.
    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,26,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,36,900.
 
US gold prices hovered near a record high on Tuesday, holding firm above the $3,600 level, as growing expectations for a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut this month lifted demand for the precious metal. 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $3,640.41 per ounce, as of 0103 GMT. Bullion rose to a record high of $3,646.29 on Monday. US gold futures for December delivery edged 0.1 per cent higher to $3,682.   Gold prices have gained 38 per cent so far this year, following a 27 per cent jump in 2024, bolstered by soft dollar, strong central bank accumulation, dovish monetary settings and heightened global uncertainty. 
Elsewhere, spot silver was flat at $41.31 per ounce. Platinum gained 0.3 per cent to $1,387.20 and palladium climbed 0.8 per cent to $1,142.64.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

