Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,00,140

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,00,140, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,14,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,790.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,00,140.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,00,290.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹91,790.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,940. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,14,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,24,900. US gold prices were steady on Thursday as investors awaited cues into the Federal Reserve's policy outlook ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming, which begins later in the day. Spot gold eased 0.1 per cent to $3,343.09 per ounce as of 0032 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery also lost 0.1 per cent to $3,386.10.