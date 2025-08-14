Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,01,340, silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,14,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,01,340, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also decreased by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,14,900.

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,890.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,01,340.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,490.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹92,890.

ALSO READ: Looking for 15-20% returns? Silver is the new gold. Experts explain why In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹93,040. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,14,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,24,900. US gold rose for a third straight session on Thursday, helped by a weaker dollar and lower Treasury yields as traders raised bets for a US interest rate cut in September. Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $3,368.99 per ounce, as of 0121 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.3 per cent to $3,417.80.