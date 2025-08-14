Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,01,340, silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,14,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,01,340, silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,14,900

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,890

Gold Bar
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,490. (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 8:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,01,340, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also decreased by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,14,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,890.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,01,340.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,490.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹92,890.
   
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹93,040. 
    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,14,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,24,900.
 
US gold rose for a third straight session on Thursday, helped by a weaker dollar and lower Treasury yields as traders raised bets for a US interest rate cut in September.
 
Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $3,368.99 per ounce, as of 0121 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.3 per cent to $3,417.80.
 
Meanwhile, spot silver edged 0.2 per cent higher to $38.56 per ounce, platinum eased 0.1 per cent to $1,338.33 and palladium climbed 1.3 per cent to $1,136.70.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oil holds steady on US-Russia deal reports, closes week down around 5%

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,03,320; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,16,900

Gold surges ₹800 to record ₹1,03,420/10g on tariffs, safe-haven demand

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,02,560; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,17,100

Oil set for steepest weekly losses since June, tariffs cloud demand outlook

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilver Pricesgold silver pricesgold and silver pricesBullion industry

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story